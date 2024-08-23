NTPC appoints Anil Kumar Jadli as Director-HR

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) State-owned NTPC on Friday said its board has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Jadli as the company's Director of Human Resources.

At present, Jadli is serving as Chief General Manager (HR) at NTPC Ltd.

"The Board of Directors of NTPC Ltd has approved the appointment of …Anil Kumar Jadli, CGM (HR), NTPC Ltd to the post of Director (HR), NTPC Limited w.e.f. the date of his assumption of charge of the post i.e. 23rd August 2024 till the date of his superannuation i.e., 30th June 2029 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the filing said.

Jadli began his career at NTPC in 1993 as an executive trainee.