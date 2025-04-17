NTPC appoints Anil Kumar Trigunayat as independent director

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) NTPC on Thursday said it has appointed Anil Kumar Trigunayat as Additional Director (Independent Director) on the board of the company.

The board approved his appointment on April 17, 2025 for a period of one year with effect from the date of notification of the power ministry's order or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it said in a BSE filing.

Trigunayat was an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. He served in the Indian Missions in Cote d’Ivoire, Bangladesh, Mongolia, the US, Russia, Sweden and Nigeria, Libya and Jordan.

Trigunayat is not related to any other director of the company.