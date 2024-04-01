NTPC appoints K C Muraleedharan as new head of Bongaigaon unit

Guwahati, Apr 1 (PTI) State-run power major NTPC on Monday said it has appointed K C Muraleedharan as the business unit head of its Bongaigaon plant in Assam.

Muraleedharan, a graduate in mechanical engineering from Bhopal University, has succeeded Karunakar Das post his superannuation, NTPC said in a statement.

The new business unit head has held key positions in various establishments of the company, including NTPC Vindhyachal, Kawas, Ratnagiri, Vallur and the Engineering Office Complex (EOC) at Noida, it added.

"Muraleedharan commenced his journey with NTPC as an executive trainee in 1989 and has since demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication in every role he has undertaken," the statement said.

Prior to his appointment, Muraleedharan served as the chief general manager (O&M) at NTPC Bongaigaon, where he played a pivotal role in overseeing operational efficiency and excellence.

"In his new capacity, he will be responsible for coordinating all activities at NTPC Bongaigaon in Assam which boasts a generating capacity of 750 MW," the company said. PTI TR TR ACD