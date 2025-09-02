NTPC arm announces commercial operation of 25 MW solar capacity

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Power producer NTPC on Tuesday said solar capacity of 25 megawatt of its group company, NTPC Green Energy, will become commercially operational from September 3.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group will become 83,366 MW.

In a filing, NTPC declared "COD (commercial operation date) of part capacity of 25 MW (Solar) by a group company of subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited w.e.f. 03.09.2025." NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation entity. PTI ABI ABI MR MR