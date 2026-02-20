NTPC arm commissions 158.4 MW part capacity of solar plant in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said its arm NTPC Green Energy has commissioned part capacity of 158.4 MW out of the 250 MW solar PV project in Andhra Pradesh.

With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Limited group has increased to 9,151.08 MW, and the current commercial capacity stood at 8,992.68 MW, a regulatory filing stated.

According to the filing, based on a certificate received from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on February 20, 2026, the part capacity of 158.4 MW out of 250 MW Solar PV Project located in Andhra Pradesh...is declared on commercial operation with effect from February 14, 2026. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL