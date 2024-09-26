NTPC arm signs JV agreement for green projects

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) NTPC on Thursday said its arm NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has entered into a JV agreement with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology for green projects.

The joint venture will undertake development of 10 GW of Renewable Energy parks and projects in Maharashtra or any other state, NTPC said.

The Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) was signed by Rajiv Gupta, CEO (NGEL) and Bipin Shrimali, MD (MAHAPREIT) in Mumbai in the presence of other senior officials from NGEL and MAHAPREIT on Wednesday. PTI ABI ABI SHW