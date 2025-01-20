NTPC arm starts partial commercial ops of 200 MW-solar project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said its arm NTPC REL has started partial commercial operations of a 200 MW solar project in Gujarat.

Advertisment

The 25 MW capacity out of 200 MW has been commissioned at the Gujarat Solar PV Project located at Sadla in Gujarat, NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

"25 MW out of 200 MW of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL).. is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. January 17, 2025," it said.

NTPC REL is an arm of power giant NTPC. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL