NTPC arms commission 50 MW solar project in MP, 98.78 MW in Rajasthan

New Delhi: State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday announced the commissioning of a 50 MW capacity out of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh.

The company has also commissioned 98.78 MW out of 300 MW Shambu ki Burj-2 Solar PV Project at Bikaner in Rajasthan, NTPC said in an exchange filing.

The Shajapur Solar Project is of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), a step-down subsidiary of NTPC.

The Shambu ki Burj-2 Solar PV Project is of NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group has now become 76,442.78 MW.