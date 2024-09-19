NTPC board approves Rs 9,700 cr investment for 800 MW Sipat project

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said its board has approved an investment of Rs 9,790.87 crore for stage-III of the Sipat Super Thermal Power Project.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the board of directors of the company, NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

"The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on 19th September 2024, has accorded investment approval for Sipat Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (1x800 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of INR 9,790.87 crore," as per the BSE filing. PTI KKS TRB