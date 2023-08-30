NTPC board clears investment proposal for second stage of Lara power project in Chhatisgarh

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The country's largest power producer NTPC's board has approved an investment proposal for Lara Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) Stage-II, which is to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 15,529.99 crore.

The 2x800 MW project is being set up in Chhattisgarh.

"The board of directors has accorded investment approval for Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (2x800 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 15,529.99 crore," NTPC said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. PTI