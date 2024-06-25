NTPC board to consider raising up to Rs 12,000 cr via bonds on Saturday

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday said its board on June 29 will consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through the issuance of bonds.

The board of directors is scheduled to meet in New Delhi on Saturday, June 29, to consider issue of "secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/noncumulative, non-convertible debentures up to Rs 12,000 crore", subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, a BSE filing said.

NTPC is India's one of the leading power-generating companies. Total Income of the NTPC group for FY24 was Rs 1,81,166 crore against Rs 177,977 crore in the previous year. The PAT of the group for FY24 was Rs 21,332 crore against the previous year's PAT of Rs 17,121 crore, registering an increase of almost 25 per cent.

The company recently told analysts in a concall that it has various capital expenditure projects such as ongoing projects and new capacity addition programs including Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) projects, renewable energy including hydro based projects.

In FY24, NTPC group incurred a capex of Rs 34,943 crore as compared to Rs 35,204 crore in the previous year. PTI KKS KKS ANU MR