NTPC captive coal output grows 15 pc in Q1; despatch rises 17 pc

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) State-owned NTPC on Monday reported a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in the production of coal from captives mines to 9.862 metric million tonnes (MMT) during the quarter ended June 2024.

NTPC has also reported a growth of 17.15 per cent in coal despatch from its captive mines at 10.194 MMT during the first quarter of FY25, a company statement said.

"To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. This remarkable growth in coal production and despatch is a testament to NTPC's dedication to operational excellence and its contribution to meeting India's energy demands," it said.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation company. PTI ABI HVA