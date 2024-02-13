NTPC commissions 14 MW of Ayodhya solar project

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) NTPC on Tuesday said its green energy subsidiary has commissioned a 14 MW capacity of Ayodhya Solar Photovoltaic Project.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, is setting up a 40 MW solar project in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 14 MW out of 40 MW Ayodhya Solar PV Project of NTPC Green Energy Limited, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 27.01.2024," it said.

With this, the installed and commercial capacity of NTPC Group stands at 73,888 MW.