NTPC commissions 14 MW solar capacity in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Power giant NTPC on Tuesday announced the commissioning of around 14 MW of solar capacity at Khavda in Gujarat through a step-down subsidiary company.

With this, the company's total installed and commercial capacity at group level has increased to 85,637 MW, NTPC said in an exchange filing.

The 13.98 MW capacity commissioned with effect from 00:00 hours of December 30, 2025 is part of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd's (NTPC REL) 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project under CPSU scheme Phase-II Tranche-III in Gujarat, it said.

NTPC REL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC's green energy arm NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL).