NTPC commissions 160 MW solar capacity in Jaisalmer

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) State-owned NTPC on Thursday said it has commissioned its 160 MW capacity of 320 MW Bhainsara solar project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group will go up to 76,294 MW, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said that consequent upon successful commissioning, NTPC REL, a stepdown subsidiary of NTPC Ltd through its wholly owned subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd, has commenced commercial operations with effect from August 28. PTI KKS KKS SHW