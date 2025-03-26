NTPC commissions 245 MW Nokh solar proj; group installed capacity reaches 77,806 MW

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said its Group installed power generation capacity has reached 77,806.50 MW with the beginning of commercial operation of its 245 Nokh Solar project.

Upon successful commissioning, the 245 MW capacity of NTPC's Nokh Solar PV Project, Rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of March 26, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis has now become 59,413 MW & 77,806.50 MW, respectively, it stated. PTI KKS KKS SHW