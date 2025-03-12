NTPC commissions 50MW MP solar project, group capacity reaches 77,461 MW

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) NTPC has commissioned a 50 MW unit of Shajapur solar project in Madhya Pradesh, taking the group's total installed and commercial capacity to 77,461.50 MW, a BSE filing said on Wednesday.

"Second and last part capacity of 50 MW out of 105 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-I) in Shajapur Solar Park, M.P of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) is declared on commercial operation," NTPC said in the filing.

The first part capacity of 55 MW has already been declared on commercial operation on November 29, 2024.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has now become 77,461.50 MW, it said.

NTPC REL is a stepdown subsidiary of NTPC Limited, which is India's largest power generation company operating under the Ministry of Power. NTPC Group includes the joint ventures and subsidiaries. PTI ABI ABI MR