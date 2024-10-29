NTPC commissions commercial operations of 32.90 MW solar plant in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) NTPC on Tuesday announced the commissioning of commercial operations of a 32.90 MW solar plant in Rajasthan.

The Shambu ki Burj -2 (Kolayat) Solar PV Project at Bikaner in Rajasthan is owned and operated by its wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd, NTPC said in an exchange filing.

"Third part capacity of 32.90 MW out of 300 MW Shambu ki Burj-2 (Kolayat) Solar PV Project is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hours of 31.10.2024," the filing said.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group is now at 76,475.68 MW.

The first part capacity of 150 MW and the second part capacity of 98.78 MW have already been declared for commercial operation in September. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL