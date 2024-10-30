NTPC develops catalyst for methanol production

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) NTPC has developed a catalyst to produce methanol using gases emitted from fossil-fired power plant, an official statement said Wednesday.

Advertisment

The catalyst has been developed by NTPC in collaboration with Indian Institute of Petroleum, the power ministry said.

CO2 mitigation is one of a critical challenge faced by fossil-fired power plant. Therefore, capturing CO2 from the flue gas and converting it to valuable fuel and chemicals is in focus, globally.

"NTPC Ltd develops indigenous catalyst for methanol production from flue gas CO2 in collaboration with Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun," it said.

Advertisment

The purity of methanol produced by this catalyst is more than 99 per cent, the ministry said. PTI ABI ABI SHW