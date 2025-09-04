NTPC discontinues operation of 440-MW Stage-I of Tanda thermal project

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday announced permanent discontinuation of operations of its 440-MW Stage-I of Tanda thermal project in Uttar Pradesh from September 1.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has become 82,926 MW, a regulatory filing stated.

According to the filing, consequent upon the due approval of the competent authority and communication dated September 4, 2025 to Central Electricity Authority (CEA), it is hereby informed that operations of NTPC Tanda Thermal Power Station, Stage-I comprising of four units of 110 MW each, have been permanently discontinued from September 1, 2025. PTI KKS HVA