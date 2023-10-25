NTPC, EIL join hands to work on carbon capture, green fertilizer

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) State-owned NTPC Ltd on Wednesday signed an agreement with Engineers India Ltd (EIL) to work jointly on projects like carbon capture utilization and storage, green fuel among others.

Besides its R&D centre will also undertake joint projects on green fertilizers, bio-fuels, decarbonization, waste handling, water, ash with EIL, NTPC said in a statement.

The agreement was signed by U K Bhattacharya, Director (Projects) NTPC Ltd and Atul Gupta, Director (Commercial), EIL, it said. PTI ABI MR