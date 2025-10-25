NTPC expands installed capacity; 800 MW unit at Patratu project completes trial operation

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) NTPC Ltd on Saturday said its installed capacity has increased to 84,849 MW, following the completion of trial operations of the 800 MW Unit at the Patratu project.

The company's subsidiary, Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, has successfully completed the trial operation of Unit-1 (800 MW), NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

"Unit-1 (800 MW) of Patratu Super Thermal Power Project, stage-1 (3x800 MW) of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd has successfully completed the trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of the NTPC Group with effect from October 16," the filing said.

With this, the total installed capacity of the NTPC group has reached 84,849 MW. PTI ABI DRR