NTPC expresses interest to invest Rs 80,000 cr in solar, wind power projects in T'gana

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Power company NTPC has evinced interest to invest around Rs 80,000 crore in solar and wind power projects in Telangana, the state government said on Saturday.

NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh met with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here and discussed various opportunities for enhancing NTPC’s presence in the state and projects of mutual interest.

A state government release quoted the NTPC CMD and his team as having said that there is opportunity in the state to generate 6,700 MW capacity of floating solar power.

The Chief Minister assured the state government's full cooperation to NTPC for the proposed investments, it added. PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH