NTPC gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 12,000 cr

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said it has got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"All resolutions proposed at the 48th Annual General Meeting were passed with requisite majority," the company said in a BSE filing.

The board of directors of the company in its meeting held on 29th June, 2024 has approved the proposal and recommends the passing of the proposed special resolution (for raising up to Rs 12,000 crore in next 12 months), the AGM notice of NTPC had stated.

The notice had further said that the company is under capacity expansion mode, and a major portion of its capital expenditure requirement has to be funded by debt.

The approval of the shareholders is being sought to authorize the board of directors to make offer(s) or invitation(s) to subscribe to the secured/unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (NCDs/bonds) up to Rs 12,000 crore in one or more tranches, it had said. PTI KKS HVA