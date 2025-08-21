NTPC Green commissions 49 MW capacity at Khavda solar project

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) on Thursday said commercial supply of 49 megawatt capacity at Khavda Solar Energy Project at Bhuj in Gujarat will start from August 22.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, the third part capacity of 49.125 MW out of 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project at Khavda, Bhuj, Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy...is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 22.08.2025," the company said in an exchange filing.

The first part, with a capacity of 142.2 MW, and the second part, with a capacity of 32.8 MW, became commercially operational with effect from June 28 and June 30, respectively.

NGEL, an umbrella company for green business initiatives of NTPC, undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes. PTI ABI ABI MR