NTPC Green Energy arm bags 300 MW solar project from NHPC

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) on Friday said its arm has won a 300 megawatt (MW) solar project from NHPC.

NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) has emerged as a successful bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC, NGEL said in an exchange filing.

The tender was for the selection of solar power developers to set up 1200 MW inter-state transmission system (ISTS) connected solar power projects under tariff-based competitive bidding with a green shoe option, it added.

The tender included 600 MW/1200 MWh energy storage systems (ESS).

NTPC REL has secured a capacity of 300 MW at a tariff of Rs 3.09/kWh (kilowatt hour). The project will include the establishment of an ESS with a capacity of 150 MW/ 300 MWh.

The auction was concluded on January 23, 2025, and NTPC REL is now awaiting the issuance of the Letter of Award (LOA) from NHPC Limited.