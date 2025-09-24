NTPC Green Energy arm commissions part capacity of 10 MW wind at Bhuj project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Ltd on Wednesday said its arm has commissioned a part capacity of 10 MW wind of a project at Bhuj in Gujarat.

The 9.9 MW out of 92.4 MW wind project is of Ayana Renewable Power Four Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd.

Ayana Renewable Power Pvt Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green Private (a JV of NTPC Green Energy Limited and ONGC Green Limited).

The commercial operation is effective from September 24, 2025.

*** Adani Energy's operational sites, corporate headquarter get 'Zero-Waste-to-Landfill' certificate * Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Wednesday said that all its operational sites and corporate headquarter have been certified 'Zero-Waste-to-Landfill' (ZWL) by Intertek, a global total quality assurance provider.

Zero-waste-to-landfill (ZWL) means diverting at least 90 per cent of waste from landfills, primarily through reduction, reuse, recycling, and recovery, the company said in a statement.

It is a waste management policy focusing on conserving resources by keeping them in use for as long as possible, ultimately reducing the need for new virgin materials and minimising environmental impact.

AESL's operational sites are spread across 54 locations in 16 states. Many of these locations are in remote and inhospitable areas, thereby making the ZWL status a challenging one.

*** SaveSage appoints Paytm's Ex-COO Bhavesh Gupta as senior advisor * SaveSage, an AI-driven platform for credit card and loyalty programmes optimisation, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Paytm Ex-COO Bhavesh Gupta as senior advisor.

Bhavesh will advise on strategy, growth, product & technology and user experience, SaveSage said in a release.

He previously was President & COO at Paytm. Before that, he led NBFC Clix Capital as its founding CEO and held senior roles at IDFC First Bank and ICICI Bank in areas of retail banking, in a career spanning over 27 years.

"The credit card and loyalty rewards space in India is at an inflection point. With increased rewards awareness, evolving customer preferences, and digital adoption, SaveSage is poised for exponential growth," Gupta said.

Since launching in October 2024, the SaveSage app has already grown to 2,00,000 users and is on track to reach 1 million users by March 2026. PTI ABI DRR ABI BAL SHW