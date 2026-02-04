NTPC Green Energy commissions 125 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Ltd has commissioned 125 megawatt of solar capacity at Phalodi in Rajasthan.

The capacity is part of the 500 megawatt (MW) Bhadla Solar PV Project of the company's arm NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, NGEL said in an exchange filing.

"...based on the certificate received from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited (RREC), the second part capacity of 125 MW of Bhadla Solar PV Project...is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 31.01.2026," NGEL said.

NGEL is an arm of power giant NTPC Ltd.

With the development, the current commercial capacity of NGEL Group will increase to 8,813.25 MW.