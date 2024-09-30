NTPC Green Energy commits to develop 25 GW of RE projects in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) State-run power giant NTPC's subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has inked an initial pact with the Rajasthan government to develop 25GW of renewable energy projects.

"On the occasion of Rising Rajasthan Investor Meet at New Delhi, NGEL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Rajasthan on 30th September 2024 for development of 25 GW of renewable energy projects in the state of Rajasthan," a BSE filing said.

According to the filing, the MoU was exchanged between K S Sundaram, Director (Projects), NGEL and Alok ACS (Energy) in the presence of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Senior officials from the government of Rajasthan and NGEL were also present on the occasion. PTI KKS DRR