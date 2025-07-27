NTPC Green Energy looks to develop RE, battery energy storage projects in Bihar

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) State-owned NTPC Green Energy Limited has plans to set up renewable energy and battery energy storage projects (BESS) in Bihar, a move which will increase the company's portfolio and presence in the clean energy space.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited (BSPGCL) to take forward its plans.

The MoU with BSPGCL aims for development of Battery Energy Storage Projects and Renewable Energy Project for decarbonisation and energy transition in Bihar, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) said in a statement on Saturday.

The agreement was signed between Sarit Maheswari, CEO (NGEL), and Abdesh Kumar Singh, Director Technical (BSPGCL), in the presence of Minister of Energy, Planning & Development of Government of Bihar Bijendra Prasad Yadav and other senior officials from the state government.

NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and it undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes and aims to be the flag-bearer of NTPC's green energy journey to achieve the ambitious target of 60 gugawatt (GW) by FY32.