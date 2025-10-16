NTPC Green Energy makes operational 12.5 MW solar capacity

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) A 12.5 MW solar capacity has been commercially operationalised by NTPC Green Energy, its parent firm NTPC said on Thursday.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group will become 83,906 MW, the filing said.

NTPC said it announces "declaration of COD (commercial operation date) of part capacity of 12.5 MW (Solar) by a group company of our subsidiary NTPC Green Energy w.e.f. 17.10.2025." NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation company.PTI ABI MR