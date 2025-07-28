NTPC Green Energy net profit jumps 59 pc to Rs 220 cr in April-June

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has posted a 59 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.48 crore in June quarter, driven by higher revenues.

NGEL, the green portfolio entity of power giant NTPC Ltd, had clocked a net profit of Rs 138.61 crore in the first quarter of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

The company increased its total income to Rs 751.69 crore in the latest April-June quarter, up 24 per cent from Rs 607.43 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Its expenses were at Rs 492.55 crore as against Rs 423.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

NGEL, an umbrella company for green business initiatives of NTPC, undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes and aims to be the flag-bearer of NTPC's green energy journey to achieve the ambitious target of 60 gugawatt (GW) by FY32.

The company completed its initial public offering (IPO), comprising a fresh issuance of 92,63,29,669 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, during FY25.

The IPO raised a total of Rs 10,000 crore and the company's equity shares were subsequently listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 27, 2024.