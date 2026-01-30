NTPC Green Energy Q3 net profit dips to Rs 17.32 cr

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has posted about a 74 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.32 crore in the December quarter, hit by a surge in expenses.

It has reported a net profit of Rs 65.61 crore in the October-December period of preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. NGEL's total income, however, rose to Rs 684.22 crore from Rs 581.46 crore in the year ago period.

The company's expenses surged to Rs 615.60 crore from Rs 481.22 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC, and undertakes clean energy projects through organic and inorganic. PTI ABI DR DR