NTPC Green Energy Q3 profit grows 18% to Rs 66 cr

New Delhi: NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) on Saturday reported 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.61 crore for December quarter FY25, on account of higher income.

Advertisment

It had logged Rs 55.61 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income rose to Rs 581.46 crore from Rs 463.46 crore. Expenses were at Rs 482.22 crore as against Rs 383.28 crore.

Recently listed NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes.

Advertisment

On Friday, NGEL said its arm NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) has won a 300 megawatt (MW) solar project from NHPC bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC.