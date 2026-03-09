NTPC Green Energy says 250-MW solar PV project in Andhra begins operation

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy on Monday said its 250-MW solar PV project in Andhra Pradesh has become operational.

The project is owned by Ayana Kadapa Renewable Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of joint venture entity ONGC NTPC Green, the company said in an exchange filing.

The second part capacity of 91.6 MW out of the 250-MW Solar PV Project located in Andhra Pradesh is declared commercially operational with effect from February 27.

The commercial operation of the first part capacity of 158.4 MW was announced on February 20. PTI ABI HVA