NTPC Green Energy shares fall nearly 4% after Q3 earnings fail to cheer investors

New Delhi: Shares of NTPC Green Energy fell nearly 4 per cent on Monday after the company's December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The scrip of the company slipped 3.73 per cent to Rs 108.13 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the BSE, it went lower by 3.48 per cent to Rs 108.25 per piece.

In the intraday session, the stock plunged 4.4 per cent each to Rs 107.35 and Rs 107.40 apiece -- also its 52-week low -- on the BSE and NSE, respectively.

The shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) have dropped more than 12 per cent each on the bourses in the past eight trading sessions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 689.31 points or 0.90 per cent to trade at 75,501.15 and the broader NSE Nifty depreciated 153.70 points or 0.67 per cent to 22,938.50.

On Saturday, NTPC Green Energy reported 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.61 crore for the December quarter FY25, on account of higher income.

It had logged Rs 55.61 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income rose to Rs 581.46 crore from Rs 463.46 crore. Expenses were at Rs 482.22 crore as against Rs 383.28 crore, it added.

Recently listed NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes.