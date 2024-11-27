NTPC Green Energy shares jump 13 pc in market debut

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of NTPC, ended with a premium of 13 per cent against the issue price of Rs 108 on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The stock made its debut at Rs 111.60, up 3.33 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 13.65 per cent to Rs 122.75. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 122.10 apiece, rallying 13.06 per cent.

On the NSE, it listed at Rs 111.50, up 3.24 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 121.25, a jump of 12.26 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,02,885.49 crore.

Advertisment

In terms of volume, 343.59 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 3,009.61 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Shares of NTPC climbed 2.09 per cent to settle at Rs 369.20 each on the BSE.

The initial public offering of NTPC Green Energy Ltd got subscribed 2.40 times on the closing day of the share sale on Friday.

Advertisment

The Rs 10,000-crore share sale had a price band of Rs 102-108 per share.

Proceeds from the IPO, about Rs 7,500 crore at the upper band, will be used to repay or prepay part or all of its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd's (NREL) outstanding loans, and a portion will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

NTPC Green Energy is a 'Maharatna' central public sector enterprise with a renewable energy portfolio, including solar and wind power assets. PTI SUM SUM SHW