NTPC Green Energy stock slips over 3 pc

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Shares of NTPC Green Energy slipped more than 3 per cent on Monday after the company's December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

Advertisment

The company's stock fell 3.48 per cent to close at Rs 108.25 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it went lower by 3.09 per cent to end at Rs 108.85 per piece.

In the intraday session, the stock plunged 4.4 per cent each to Rs 107.35 and Rs 107.40 apiece -- also its 52-week low -- on the BSE and NSE, respectively.

Advertisment

In terms of volume, 1.57 crore equity shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) were traded on the NSE and 5.38 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 824.29 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 75,366.17. The broader 50-share Nifty dropped by 263.05 points or 1.14 per cent to close at 22,829.15.

NTPC Green Energy on Saturday reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.61 crore for the December quarter of FY25, on account of higher income.

Advertisment

It had logged a Rs 55.61 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income rose to Rs 581.46 crore from Rs 463.46 crore. Expenses were Rs 482.22 crore against Rs 383.28 crore, it added.

Recently listed NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes. PTI HG HG SHW