NTPC Green Energy to begin commercial supply of 6.6 MW part capacity from Bhuj project

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Power giant NTPC on Wednesday said its arm NTPC Green Energy announced the beginning of commercial power supply of part capacity of 6.6 MW (Wind) out of the 100 MW hybrid project in Gujarat.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) Group stands at 7,639.075 MW, a regulatory filing stated, adding that with the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of NGEL Group will increase to 7,645.675 MW.

"...part capacity of 6.6 MW (Wind) out of 100 MW Hybrid Project located in Bhuj, Gujarat of Ayana Renewable Power Four Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of our joint venture ONGC NTPC Green Pvt Ltd, is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from December 11, 2025," it said.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of state-owned NTPC group will rise to 84,931 MW, it said. PTI KKS KKS SHW