NTPC Green Energy to consider raising up to Rs 5,000 cr via bonds next week

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) board will next week consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of bonds in one or more tranches in fiscal 2025-26.

NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of state-owned power giant NTPC.

The board meeting is scheduled for April 29, 2025.

The board will "consider and approve borrowing (raising of funds) up to a maximum amount of Rs 5,000 crore during 2025-26, by issuing secured/unsecured, redeemable, taxable/ tax free, cumulative, non-cumulative debentures (Bonds/ NCDs) in one or more tranche," a regulatory filing said.