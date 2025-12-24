NTPC Green Energy to start commercial operation of 69 MW solar capacity in Khavda

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Ltd on Wednesday said it will start commercial operations of 69 MW solar capacity at Khavda in Gujarat from Thursday.

The capacity is part of 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project in Gujarat under CPSU scheme Phase-II Tranche-III, the company said in an exchange filing.

With the addition of this capacity, the company's total installed capacity will increase to 7,996.30 MW and that of the NTPC Group will be 85,610 MW.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) is the renewable energy arm of power giant NTPC.