NTPC Green Energy to start part commercial ops of Gujarat solar project

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) on Friday said it will begin commercial operations of part of 25 MW solar capacity in Gujarat from September 27.

With this addition, the total installed capacity of NGEL Group will increase to 7407.475 MW.

"...part capacity of 25 MW solar out of the total installed capacity of 37.5 MW (Solar) project located in Bhuj, Gujarat...is declared on commercial operation with effect from 27.09.2025," the company said in a regulatory filing.

NGEL is the green energy arm of NTPC, India's largest power generation company. PTI ABI ABI SHW