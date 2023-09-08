NTPC Green Energy, V O Chidambaranar Port Authority to develop green hydrogen hub in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) and V O Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) have joined hands to develop a green hydrogen hub at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisment

Both entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard on Friday, NTPC said in a statement.

Green hydrogen and its derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol, will be produced at the hub to be built on the land provided by VOCPA.

NTPC Group has a plan to build a renewable energy capacity of 60 GW by 2032 and is working on a pipeline of over 20 GW. PTI ABI TRB TRB