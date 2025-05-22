NTPC Green Energy wins battery energy storage project in Kerala

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) State-owned NTPC Green Energy on Thursday said it has bagged a battery energy storage project in Kerala in an auction conducted by NHPC.

The 80MW/320MWh battery energy storage project will provide power back-up or supply of 80MW for four hours.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) emerged as the winning bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC on May 21, 2025, a regulatory filing said.

The auction was part of NHPC's tender for the selection of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developers for setting up of 125MW / 500MWh ISTS-connected standalone BESS in Kerala.

NGEL has secured two key projects under the initiative.

Letter of award from NHPC is awaited, it stated. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU