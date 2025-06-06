NTPC Group capacity reaches 80,515 MW as 250 MW unit of Tehri PSP begins commercial supply

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said its Group installed generation capacity has reached 80,515 MW, after the first unit of 250 MW of the Tehri hydro Pumped Storage Project (PSP) began commercial supply of electricity.

THDC India Ltd, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, has declared the first 250 MW unit of its 1,000 MW Tehri PSP (4x250 MW) commercially operational with effect from 00:00 hours on June 7, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

The total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group will become 80,515 MW, it added.

NTPC is India’s largest integrated power company, dedicated to lighting every corner of the country and building a sustainable future for all, as per the NTPC web portal.

NTPC aims to achieve 130 GW of installed power generation capacity by 2032.

It has a diverse fuel mix, integrating fossil fuels, gas, hydro, nuclear, and renewable sources to minimise its carbon footprint. PTI KKS DR