NTPC Group installed capacity crosses 80 GW level

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) NTPC has commissioned a 90 MW unit of Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Gujarat, taking the group's total installed and commercial capacity to over 80,000 MW, a BSE filing said on Tuesday.

"The second part capacity of 90 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited at Bhuj, under 450 MW Hybrid Project is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of April 9, 2025," NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) said in the filing.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group will become 80,020 MW.

The first part capacity of 50 MW has already been declared on commercial operation effective November 4, 2023.

NTPC REL is a step-down subsidiary of NTPC Limited, which is India's largest power generation company operating under the Ministry of Power.

NTPC Group includes joint ventures and subsidiaries.

In another filing, NTPC subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) said it has incorporated a new joint venture NTPC-MAHAPREIT Green Energy with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT).

The 74:26 joint venture will be engaged in the business of developing, operating and maintaining renewable energy parks comprising Solar/Wind/Hybrid projects with or without storage up to 10 GW capacities in Maharashtra and any other state in India. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL