NTPC Group installed capacity reaches 81,368 MW; completes trial of Unit 3 at Karanpura STPP

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) State-owned NTPC on Thursday said it has completed trial operations of a third unit of 660 MW of its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand, taking its total installed capacity to 81,368 MW.

NTPC's 3X660 MW North Karanpura Super Thermal Power (STPP) project is a coal-based power plant located in the Chatra district of the state.

Unit-3 of the 660 MW capacity of the project has completed trial operation and is consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Limited, the company said in a filing.

"With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone and group basis has become 60,266 MW and 81,368 MW, respectively," it said.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation company.