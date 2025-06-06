NTPC Group installed capacity stands at 80,265 MW post commissioning of 110.25 MW solar supply

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Power giant NTPC on Friday said its group installed generation capacity stood at 80,265 MW after its step-down arm NTPC Renewable Energy began 110.25 MW commercial supply from 1255 MW Khavda solar project.

In a regulatory filing, the company said consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 110.25 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, is declared on Commercial Operation "w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of June 6, 2025".

NTPC Green Energy is a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group stood at 80,265 MW, the filing said.