NTPC group's installed capacity crosses 75 GW mark

New Delhi, Marc 1 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said the group's total installed capacity crossed the 75 GW mark with the completion of trial operations of the second unit of a 660 MW thermal power project in Jharkhand.

Advertisment

"Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, (3 x 660 MW) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Ltd," it said.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis has become 59,298 MW (or 59 GW) and 75,418 MW (75 GW), respectively.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation company. PTI ABI DR