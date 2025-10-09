NTPC, Gujarat join hands to explore opportunities in energy sector

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Thursday said that it has inked an initial pact with the government of Gujarat to explore opportunities in both conventional and non-conventional energy sectors.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange took place in the presence of Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat; Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy; Kanubhai Desai, Minister for Finance, Energy and Petrochemicals, Gujarat and other senior dignitaries, a company statement said.

The agreement, signed during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held in Mehsana, Gujarat, aims to explore opportunities in both conventional and non-conventional energy sectors, the statement said.

NTPC is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing one-fourth of the country's power requirements and has an installed capacity of over 83 GW, with an additional capacity of 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity.

The company is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, strengthening India's net zero carbon emission goal.

With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation.

NTPC has also ventured into various new businesses, including electric mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power and green hydrogen solutions. PTI KKS HVA